Building on its line of 100% natural pepperoni, organic and natural meat brand Applegate Farms LLC is announcing the release of two new organic pepperoni options: APPLEGATE ORGANICS Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni and APPLEGATE ORGANICS Turkey Uncured Pepperoni. These additions are the first nationally available organic pepperoni options on the market, available at Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

Both new products meet Applegate's standards for organic meat: 100% natural, USDA Organic, animals raised with no antibiotics ever and meat that is Applegate Humanely Raised.

"With consumer demand for organic products outpacing the growth of meat raised without antibiotics, and no nationally-available organic pepperoni options, we could not ignore the clear opportunity to enter this category," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "As the country's largest natural and organic meat brand, we had the resources, the desire and the access to develop a launch of this scale. We are so excited for pepperoni-loving Applegate fans to try both new products."

A study commissioned by Applegate found that 66% of pizza lovers say that pepperoni is their favorite pizza topping, leading the company to team up with Coyote Outdoor Living and Bob's Red Mill to give pizza fans an opportunity to experience the new APPLEGATE ORGANICS pepperoni — and possibly win some prizes while doing so.

The Ultimate Pizza Giveaway launches on June 3, 2024, and asks participants to visit applegate.com to take a Pizza Personality Quiz to be entered for a chance to win. One grand-prize winner will receive a wood-fired outdoor pizza oven (retail $3,000) from Coyote Outdoor Living, a year's supply of APPLEGATE ORGANICS Pepperoni and a year's supply of "00" flour from Bob's Red Mill. Fifteen runners-up will win a three-month supply of APPLEGATE ORGANICS Pepperoni and a three-month supply of "00" flour from Bob's Red Mill.

APPLEGATE ORGANICS Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni and APPLEGATE ORGANICS Turkey Uncured Pepperoni have an MSRP of $6.49.

Source: APPLEGATE