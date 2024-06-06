This Father's Day, Manly Man Co. is taking the celebration of fatherly love to a new level with a unique twist on traditional gifts. Known for its innovative approach to gifting, the company has unveiled its latest collection, designed to charm the palates of meat aficionados and add a dash of creativity to the day dedicated to dads.

Father's Day Meathearts

Back by popular demand, the Father's Day Meathearts make a comeback. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped meats are laser-etched with messages like "Dad Rules," "My Hero," and "Super Dad." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy. Price: $26.50

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet

This bouquet is a novel twist on traditional Father's Day gifts. Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky "flowers," presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three flavors. Price: Starting at $69.00 for eight stems

THE MEAT CARD

This customizable gift allows buyers to laser etch a personal message onto a card-sized piece of beef jerky. Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters.

Laser Etched Beef Jerky Greeting Card, by Manly Man Co.









Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper

This scratch-and-sniff paper adds a twist to any gift. Price: $19.95 for a 30-inch-wide roll (8 feet long).









The Meat Bouquet

The Meat Bouquet features an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks. This ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors. Price: $69.00 includes nine beef sticks and eight strips of gourmet bacon.

The Meat Bouquet, by Manly Man Co.

















Source: Manly Man Co.