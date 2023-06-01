Jack Link's is celebrating National Jerky Day by offering meat fans a chance to to live out their cowboy-cation dreams with a "Meat Retreat" at a dude ranch in Montana. Meat-print robes, a Marination Station jacuzzi, and meaty aromas that fill the Big Sky air bring meat paradise to life. On June 12, 2023, the all-expense-paid bookings will be up for grabs at JackLinksMeatRetreat.com for end-of-summer stays this August.

"Jack Link's declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks — we've significantly turned up the heat since then," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, senior brand director, Jack Link's. "This year, we created an immersive, five-sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come."

The king suite is equipped with a custom Beef Stick Bed, meat-printed sheets, a meaty mini bar, and all the jerky imaginable. Guests can rise with a wake-up call from Sasquatch and wind their bodies down in the Marination Station, a working trough-turned jacuzzi.

Four-day, three-night Meat Retreat experiences are packed with a meaty itinerary:

By day, guests will experience life like a cowboy, with trail rides on horseback, horsemanship lessons, roping lessons, fly fishing, leather crafting, and more.

At night, meat-lovers will venture up the mountain for Big Sky views, sing songs around the campfire, and experience line dancing.

A meat feast will be crafted by a private chef. The meat-centric menu includes marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs, juicy tomahawk steak, and New York style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

Meat Retreat bookings at Bar W Guest Ranch in the cattle country of Whitefish, Mont., will open up on June 12, 2023. Follow along on Jack Link's Instagram, @jacklinksjerky, for more details on when the first-come, first-served bookings will go live.

To learn more about the Jack Link's Meat Retreat, visit JackLinksMeatRetreat.com.

Source: Jack Link's