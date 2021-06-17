Holy Grail Steak Co. and Town & Country magazine announced the launch of a new licensing deal – their Father's Day steak experience, available exclusively online.

The Town & Country Ultimate Father's Day Steak Flight features an Upper Prime Black Angus Porterhouse, two Upper Prime Black Angus Filet Mignons, two Santa Carota Carrot-Finished NY Strip Steaks, and six Tajima American Wagyu + Grass-Fed Burgers.

Packed with "beefy" flavor, the Upper Prime cuts are the most tender, succulent, and juicy Black Angus steaks you can get. With about only 1,000 head available each year and very high demand, these steaks can be found only at the best luxury steakhouses in the country. The Santa Carota Carrot-Fed Beef is Holy Grail's newest exclusive. Grass-fed and finished on carrots alone, these steaks are exceptionally flavorful and tender. Finally, the Tajima American Wagyu + Grass-Fed Burgers are a 50/50 blend that results in the most complex, delicious burgers on the market.

“Town & Country prides itself on its discerning eye for quality, so we have partnered with the industry's leader in quality beef, Holy Grail Steak Co.,” says Hearst's Sr. Director of Global Licensing Angela Kim. “Launching just in time for Father's Day, our exclusive curation of the finest cuts will bring elevated tastes and luxury to every gathering.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this legendary brand. Town & Country is the ultimate source for a life well lived and an authority on taste, elegance, and luxury,” says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. “The Father's Day flight we've curated together features high-class cuts you won't find anywhere else, and it's the perfect opportunity for Town & Country readers to treat the special dads in their life.”

The Town & Country Ultimate Father's Day Steak Flight is available for purchase online at https://holygrailsteak.com/products/town-country-ultimate-father-s-day-steak-flight for $359.

Source: Holy Grail Steak Co.