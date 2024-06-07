The American Lamb Board’s marquee event, Lamb Jam, is a monthlong dine-around celebration that showcases local chefs' culinary ability with innovative lamb dishes. In 2024, the event expanded its reach to include seven key tour cities in growing markets around the United States.

Restaurants and chefs in each market put a spotlight on American lamb with their menu items, highlighting the family-operated farms and ranches raising sheep nationwide. Here are the 2024 Lamb Jam Finalists in each market:

Atlanta: Miller Union - Steven Satterfield, Lamb Meatballs.

Austin: Interstellar - John Bates, BBQ Achiote Lamb Taco.

Boston: The Banks - Edson Rojas, American Lamb Croquettes.

Washington, D.C.: Zaytinya - Michael Costa, Seven Spice Roasted Lamb Leg.

Denver: The Bindery - Linda Hampsten Fox, Lamb Birria Tacos.

San Francisco: Causewells - Adam Rosenblum, Crispy Lamb Boudin Balls.

Seattle: Eden Hill - Maximilian Petty, Lamb Leg Char Siu.

Diners were also encouraged to vote for their favorite restaurants online, and the site received more than 3,000 consumer votes for the People’s Choice awards.

“It’s exciting to see so many consumers dining out and enjoying American Lamb,” said ALB Chairman Jeff Ebert. “Lamb Jam 2024 was another huge success.”

The People’s Choice Winners by market:

Atlanta: Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina

Austin: Olamaie

Boston: Trade

Washington, D.C.: Sababa

Denver: Coperta

San Francisco: Abaca

Seattle: Revel

The Lamb Jam Finale will be held at the Platform by James Beard Foundation in fall 2024.

Source: American Lamb Board