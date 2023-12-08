The American Lamb Board allocates funds to support branded retail and foodservice initiatives for American lamb suppliers through the Supplier Cooperative Funding Program. This program is designed for those willing to collaborate in sharing costs and resources for the funded project.

Funds are designated for activities created to increase consumer demand for American lamb.

Recently, the American Lamb Board partnered with Superior Farms to support a retail sampling program and digital grilling campaign initiative.

Superior Farms conducted in-store sampling events at more than 200 grocery stores across the country.

Superior Farms launched a digital grilling promotion for Kroger’s Simple Truth Natural Lamb across various digital platforms.

Both programs generated a significant increase in lamb dollar sales.

“ALB works to support our American Lamb retail and foodservice customers and invest in programs and strategies with suppliers to strengthen our long-term competitiveness,” said Peter Camino, ALB chairman.

Those with retail and/or foodservice opportunities that the American Lamb Board can support should contact the ALB. Visit here for more information and to apply.

Source: American Lamb Board