The American Lamb Board (ALB) is welcoming new member Karissa Isaacs of Milliken, Colorado, to serve the American lamb industry.

Isaacs is the director of Producer Resources for Superior Farms. In her role on the ALB, Isaacs represents first handlers. Isaacs works directly with producer partners to develop programs to improve production efficiencies and consistency through camera grading, genetic research and producer education.

Isaacs grew up in the sheep industry and focused her education on lamb quality, obtaining her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Colorado State University in animal science, emphasizing meat quality. During Isaacs’ education, she worked on numerous lamb quality projects, including her thesis on Differentiating Flavor Differences in American Lamb and the National Lamb Quality Audit.

Isaacs joins the other ALB members, representing six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers must own 100 head or less of lambs annually, and one producer must own 101–500 head of lambs annually. Three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually, and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually. Current ALB members are:

Andrew Allman, first handler, Gill, Colorado, serving his first term from 2022–2025

Travis Anderson, first handler, Brownsville, Oregon, serving his first term from 2020–2023

Carlos Barba, first handler, Naperville, Illinois, serving his first term from 2021–2024

Peter Camino, feeder, Buffalo, Wyoming, chair (more than 5,000 head), serving his second term from 2018–2024

Mike Duff, seedstock producer, Blackfoot, Idaho, serving his first term from 2021–2024

Jeff Ebert, producer, St. George, Kansas, current vice chair (representing producers with 100 head or less)

David Fisher, producer, Sonora, Texas (less than 500 head), serving his first term from 2022–2025

Don Hawk, feeder (at-large), Danville, Ohio, current treasurer

Dave McEwen, producer, Galata, Montana (less than 500 head), serving his first term from 2021–2024

Jimmy Parker, producer, Vinemont, Alabama (101–500 head), serving his first term from 2022–2025

Steve Schreier, feeder, Tracy, Minnesota (less than 5,000 head), serving his first term from 2022–2025

Sally Scholle, producer, Littlestown, Pennsylvania, secretary (100 or less head), serving her second term from 2018–2024

Gary Visintainer, producer, Craig, Colorado, (representing producers with 500+ head)

ALB members must be nominated by a certified producer organization and submit a completed application. USDA will be soliciting nominations for 2024 board seats this spring.

ALB staff and board members are available to provide program updates at state and association meetings and field days. Please contact info@americanlamb.com to schedule.

Source: American Lamb Board