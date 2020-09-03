Hickory Nut Gap is expanding its line-up of pasture-raised pork to include hickory smoked uncured bacon.

Straight from Heritage Cross Pigs, this bacon comes in 12-oz packages with prominent new Hickory Nut Gap branding that will surely attract attention on the shelf. Shoppers will soon be able to find Hickory Nut Gap retail bacon at a growing list of grocery stores including the newly reopened EarthFare locations. Alberts Organics has been named as the distributor for other retailers.

Jamie Ager, a Fourth-Generation Farmer, has been steadily increasing Hickory Nut Gap’s production of packaged fresh meats for retailers in response to the changing dynamics of the grocery industry.

“With pasture-raised animals, there’s no comparison in taste and quality, and that’s extremely apparent with our new pasture-raised hickory smoked uncured bacon,” stated Ager.

“The natural category is on the rise and evolving. Consumers not only want to know where their food comes from, but how animals are raised and handled, and they want to be able to identify brands they can trust,” stated Keith Loria from The Supermarket Perimeter.

Not only does Hickory Nut Gap’s bacon taste amazing, it’s also made from heritage breed hogs that are humanely raised on high-quality pasture without the use of antibiotics. Minimally processed, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added nitrates or nitrites, no gluten, no lactose, and no MSG. The result is a perfect combination of flavors and quality that sizzle on the stovetop.

Source: Hickory Nut Gap