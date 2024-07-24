After rigorous rounds of testing and development, Hickory Nut Gap’s all-new 100% Grassfed Beef Uncured Hot Dog is available for retail and foodservice customers. The retail-ready packaging features the bright green hue of Hickory Nut Gap branding to stand out on the shelf. The new hot dog made its debut at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C., and is available at Earth Fare, select Harris Teeter locations, Food Matters, Hendersonville Grocery Cooperative, Weaver Street Market, Trout Lily, online and through the Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store.

The relaunch of this 100% Grassfed Uncured Beef Hot Dog is part of Hickory Nut Gap’s effort to bring healthier, regeneratively raised meats to the marketplace.

New 100% Grassfed Beef Uncured Hot Dogs. Courtesy of Hickory Nut Gap.







“Our mission is building community through agriculture, and across all of Hickory Nut Gap products, hot dogs exemplify that the best,” said Jamie Ager, Hickory Nut Gap Meats CEO and fourth-generation family farmer. “Campfires, baseball, trips to the lake or beach—we love the nostalgia and taste of hot dogs, and we make them better by only using clean ingredients and always 100% grassfed beef. We know customers feel this way too and will love supporting local, family farmers while providing their loved ones with a delicious- tasting hot dog.”

For Hickory Nut Gap Meats, clean ingredients mean using 100% grass-fed and grass-finished cattle that are raised on high-quality pasture without the use of antibiotics or added hormones. It also means that Hickory Nut Gap hot dogs are minimally processed with no preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients, added nitrates or nitrites, gluten, lactose or MSG.

Available in all-new retail and foodservice packaging, Hickory Nut Gap’s 100% Grassfed Beef Uncured Hot Dog will be a welcome addition to retail shelves and menus. This product aligns with initiatives in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, support of local farmers, animal welfare, and healthy, clean ingredient labels.

Source: Hickory Nut Gap Meats