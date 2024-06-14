Applebee’s is offering new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches to its customers for a limited time. The three new crispy chicken sandwiches include the Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and a house-made ranch drizzle, served on a brioche bun with pickles and shredded lettuce. The Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast smothered in Sweet Asian Chile sauce with Applebee's signature coleslaw on a brioche bun. The Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two slices of cheddar cheese, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, house-made tangy bacon sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.

“Get ready to fall in love with our gold-standard, NEW Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches,” said Chef Shannon Johnson, head of culinary at Applebee’s. “Big, bold, juicy – and crispy – these chicken sandwiches are packed with flavor and available in three delicious iterations, sure to satisfy all our guests’ cravings. Plus, if you loved our Whole Lotta Bacon Burger, be sure to try our NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich to get your tangy bacon sauce fix... ”

Source: Applebee's