Burger chain Fatburger is launching four brand-new menu items. Along with all-new Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips, the chain is debuting various Frank's RedHot offerings through Dec. 31, 2024.

Fatburger is rolling out chicken strips in two variations — Traditional and Nashville Hot made with Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning.

“Our fanbase continues to crave the heat so we wanted to deliver with an irresistibly hot line-up of new items," said Taylor Fischer, vice president of marketing at Fatburger. “Like Fatburger, Frank’s RedHot has a loyal following and celebrated history, so we knew joining forces would kick things up a notch when it comes to our chicken game. And we didn’t stop at the chicken—we want fans to add the seasoning to our sides, too ... ”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.