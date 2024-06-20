The Carando brand is expanding its offerings with the launch of Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage.

The all-natural, uncured, presliced charcuterie line includes three varieties — Italian Dry Salame, Pepperoni and Genoa Salame — along with a duo pack of Genoa Salame and Pepperoni.

Each 5-ounce pack contains 6-10 grams of protein per serving without adding MSG, artificial flavorings and ingredients or colorings.

Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage joins the brand’s extensive lineup of Fresh Italian Meatballs, Fresh Italian Sausage Links and Ground Sausage, Classic Italian Deli Meats, Premium Dinner Hams, and Grab and Go offerings like Calzones and Rip-N-Dips.

"As experts in crafting authentic Italian meats, we're excited to introduce our Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage line, which features top-quality cuts and all-natural ingredients for unmatched flavor," said Michael Lewandowski, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Just in time for summer entertaining, these new charcuterie cuts are perfect for elevating any meal or antipasto platter, ensuring that gatherings, big or small, are noteworthy and delicious."

Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage packs are available at select retailers across the country for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Sources: Carando; Smithfield Foods Inc.