The Margherita brand is growing its specialty dry sausage selection with the launch of its new All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts line, featuring authentic Italian spices.

The new product assortment, available at select retailers nationwide, features three varieties including Uncured Italian Dry Salami, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami, as well as a duo pack of Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami. Each 12-ounce pack contains six to 10 grams of protein per serving with no MSG, artificial flavorings or colorings.

Margherita’s All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts join the brand’s lineup of traditional and specialty meats. From existing pepperoni and salami products to prosciutto and hot ham, the brand’s offerings aim to emulate old-world Italian flavor.

“Catering to charcuterie board lovers and snack enthusiasts alike, our latest dry sausage offerings promise an indulgent, protein-packed bite that is great to enjoy on its own or to enhance any entertaining spread,” said Douglas Baldwin, brand manager for Margherita at Smithfield Foods. “As we see a continued craze in the charcuterie category, consumers can feel confident in purchasing Margherita’s dry sausage slices because they’re made with delicious, 100% all-natural ingredients.”

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.