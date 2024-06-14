News flash: Bacon doesn’t naturally come in perfect strips. To produce a uniformly sized product that fits neatly into a retail package, Niman Ranch trims its award-winning bacon, resulting in Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Ends and Pieces. The Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products in the consumer-packaged goods industry, selected Niman Ranch’s Applewood Smoked Bacon Ends and Pieces as their “Breakfast Meat Product of the Year,” recognizing the product’s sustainability and thoughtful sourcing.

Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Ends and Pieces. Courtesy of Niman Ranch.

“By not letting one bacon bit go to waste, Niman Ranch’s ‘Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Ends and Pieces’ is truly unique in the CPG retail market,” said Travis Grant, managing director of the Mindful Awards. “For more than 40 years, Niman Ranch has set the bar for humane animal care, and that experience in the industry has provided them with the expertise to produce great tasting meat, authentically and consciously, by caring for their animals, the land and their farmers,” Grant said.

This year’s Mindful Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria that included Impact, Credibility, Health, Transparency and more.

Niman Ranch Bacon Ends and Pieces is a food waste solution that respects all the care and attention that goes into raising pigs the “Niman Ranch Way.” Niman Ranch’s network of small- and mid-size independent family farms are 100% Certified Humane and Proposition 12 compliant, raising pigs outdoors or in deeply bedded pens with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones.

Niman Ranch’s Applewood Smoked Bacon Ends and Pieces are available nationwide through Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods as well as in select Northern California independent specialty grocers.

Source: Niman Ranch