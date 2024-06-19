ALDI is connecting Americans with expert grillmasters to save the summer barbecue, ensuring their quality meat and seafood doesn't end up charred. Through July 2, 2024, shoppers who purchase fresh ALDI meat or seafood on DoorDash will receive the chance to have it expertly prepared and grilled by a local grillmaster.

ALDI will provide hundreds of shoppers with a $250 credit toward a private chef service to be used at a future date. Shoppers can use the credit to coordinate a grillmaster experience in their own backyard and avoid overcooking meat.

"At ALDI, we have everything shoppers need for their next backyard barbecue, including a top-tier selection of meat and seafood," said Scott Patton, VP of national buying at ALDI. "By giving our shoppers access to expert grillmasters, we're highlighting our offerings to show that our premium assortment – from USDA Choice Steak to Cedar Plank Salmon – delivers on quality."

Consumers interested in receiving a chance to win a grillmaster experience from ALDI can follow the below steps:

Open the DoorDash app, select the ALDI logo and tap the ALDI grillmaster banner to view fresh meat and seafood products.

Add any ALDI fresh meat or seafood to the cart with the promo code "GRILLMASTER" and be automatically entered for a chance to win.

Winners will be randomly selected and notified on July 10, 2024, via email from DoorDash.

Winners can then redeem their grillmaster at a later date, which includes everything they need for the barbecue — including ALDI meat and seafood, grilling utensils, seasoning and more — up to $250 value.

Source: ALDI