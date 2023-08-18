Members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and their state and provincial counterparts from Mexico and Canada are issuing a joint communiqué underscoring the role of states and provinces in protecting food security and improving the competitiveness of North American trade during the 32nd annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord.

NASDA Vice President and Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur led the U.S. delegation for the conference.

“By collaborating as a North American alliance, we have and will continue to expand opportunities for trade and increase resources available to farmers and ranchers to produce our food, fiber and fuel. We look forward to continuing to advance food security in our states, countries and across the world,” Arthur said.

The three countries held productive sessions on the importance of regulatory harmonization across North America, giving particular attention to improving the reliability of international supply chains, using science-and-evidence-based decision-making for establishing policies and expanding North American trade with emerging markets globally. Delegates also discussed ways to ensure all farmers and ranchers have access to new technologies and developing agricultural and economic opportunities for indigenous communities.

In addition to the joint communiqué, a statement from tri-lateral meetings and statements from bilateral meetings between each country were published at the accord.

The Tri-National Agricultural Accord is the primary opportunity for senior state and provincial agricultural officials of the United States, Canada and Mexico to work together on agricultural trade and development issues. The accord represents a longstanding commitment to collaboration on trade between the three countries, and the current meeting arrangement dates back to 1992.

NASDA will host the 33rd annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord on behalf of the United States in 2024.

Source: National Association of State Departments of Agriculture