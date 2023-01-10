National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members and leadership will travel to Vietnam to conduct NASDA's first trade mission to explore global emerging markets on Jan. 9–13, 2023, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Emerging Markets Program.

NASDA President and Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse, Texas Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Dan Hunter and NASDA CEO Ted McKinney will all participate in the mission to explore trading opportunities and educate Vietnamese agricultural, government and business leaders on American agriculture and markets. American Feed Industry Association President & CEO Constance Cullman will also attend as a guest of NASDA to share additional industry perspective.

“NASDA is excited to embark on this mission to foster relationships in Vietnam, carry the federal government’s messages and bring alive from a state-local level the value and quality of U.S. agricultural products,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.

NASDA was recently awarded $925,000 from USDA to promote exports of U.S. agricultural products to developing countries with strong growth potential, including Vietnam. NASDA will also conduct trade missions to Thailand, Indonesia and Kenya in 2023.

NASDA will share more about the delegation’s experience in Vietnam on its social media platforms.

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association that represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA enhances American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, please visit www.nasda.org.

Source: NASDA