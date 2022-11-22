The Very Good Food Co. Inc. ("VERY GOOD") is announcing that the company's The Very Good Butchers brand products are now available at 107 Wegmans Food Markets stores in the United States.

Additionally, VERY GOOD has expanded its product placements at existing retailers including Save-On-Foods, Farm Boy and The Giant Co., adding over 3,000 points of distribution for the company's brand across North America.

Wegmans now carries four SKUs of The Very Good Butchers' suite of products in 107 stores throughout Mass., N.Y., N.J., Pa., Md., Washington (D.C.), Va. and N.C., providing 324 new distribution points for VERY GOOD.

Same-store placement gains have been achieved at 168 locations of Save-On-Foods, one of Western Canada's largest grocery retailers, which has brought in additional SKUs of VERY GOOD specialty products, the brand's Very Good Steak, and Ribz, into their stores' produce section, increasing SKU count from five SKUs to nine, with a total of 1,260 distribution points.

In addition, Farm Boy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sobeys with 44 locations in Ontario, has also increased their VERY GOOD SKU count from 7 SKUs launched in January 2021 to 14 SKUs and 616 distribution points by merchandising VERY GOOD's gluten- and soy-free Butcher's Select line in their stores' plant-based protein set.

VERY GOOD's existing in-store presence was also boosted at The Giant Co., a retailer with 135 stores located in Pa., Md., Va., and W.Va. that will be adding five original SKUs (British Banger, Smokin' Banger, Smokin' Burgers, Taco Stuff'er and The Very Good Burger) to the current line of Butcher's Select SKUs (mmm Meatballs, Bratwurst and Cajun Sausage) for a total of 1,215 distributions that will be sold in 135 stores.

"The increased distribution of our products to new and current customers is a testament to our strong retailer relationships and their desire to build sustainable plant-based categories that offer products that are tasty, nutritious, and innovative to their customers. I am proud of the work that all our teams have undertaken to get our brands onto grocery shelves across North America" said Jordan Rogers, VERY GOOD's chief commercial officer.

Source: The Very Good Food Co. Inc.