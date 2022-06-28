The Very Good Food Company Inc. is pleased to announce increased U.S. retail expansion via a new agreement with superstore chain Meijer Inc. With 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin, Meijer's robust Midwest presence represents significant progress towards VERY GOOD's objective to extend its brand and offer products in every major city across the U.S.

VERY GOOD's Original Ribz and Very Good Steak are included in the agreement with Meijer and will initially be offered at 180 locations.

A 2022 market study published by Plant Based Food's Association stated that plant-based meats represent a $1.4 billion USD market opportunity as of 2021. VERY GOOD is targeting this market opportunity with a differentiated approach: by creating plant-based food options from whole food ingredients, without compromising taste and texture.

Mathew Hall, interim co-CEO with VERY GOOD commented on the Company's distribution agreement with Meijer. "This listing within the U.S. retail environment represents important progress for us. Our product portfolio of clean, plant-based alternatives has a strong track record resonating with plant-based consumers as well as with flexitarians. Considering Meijer's sizable, loyal customer base and significant Midwest reach, we view this as an ideal opportunity to generate new customer adoption."

