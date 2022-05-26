The Very Good Food Company Inc. is pleased to announce it has increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies. The company's products are now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America with additional retail expansion forecasted for Summer 2022.

The company's Cajun Sausage, Bratwurst Sausage, and Meatballs belong to the Company's premium, gluten-free, soy-free Butcher's Select line. The Very Good Ribs and the Very Good Steak Two-Pack, which belonged to the company's original line of products, have now been listed at select Real Canadian Superstore and Loblaws locations across Canada.

The Very Good Food Company also announced the addition of three new plant-based BBQ Ribs flavors—Smoky BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, and Southern Gold BBQ—and a Very Good Steak Two-Pack. These innovations honor the brand's dedication to minimally processed ingredients and great taste. The new products are now available at select Loblaw-owned stores, and they will be available at a variety of other North American retailers this summer.

"We're incredibly excited to bring our successful products to Loblaw customers across Canada and serve up even more plant-based goodness, getting us closer to achieving our wholesale expansion targets with what we have in our pipeline," said Jordan Rogers, chief commercial officer. "Our new BBQ Ribs and Very Good Steak will continue to raise the plant-based bar by offering consumers innovative and 'value-added' products that are unique in the market, making it easier for them to adopt a plant-based-based lifestyle."

Source: The Very Good Food Co. Inc.