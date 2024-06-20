Cargill is opening a new office hub in Atlanta, Ga. The company is hiring immediately and plans to fill up to 400 roles with tech and engineering talent. This facility underscores Cargill's strategic commitment to expanding its footprint in key geographies to better serve customers, attract top talent and advance the company's growth.

Atlanta, recognized as a burgeoning tech hub and known for its diverse and talented workforce, proximity to leading academic institutions and growing presence of food and agricultural companies, emerged as the ideal choice for Cargill.

Courtesy of Cargill

"Georgia, and Atlanta, are welcoming, business-friendly environments, that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation," said Brian Sikes, Cargill Board chair and CEO. "With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward. We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Kemp and Mayor Dickens for their unwavering partnership in making Cargill’s expansion here a reality."

"With our reliable infrastructure network and capable workforce, it's no wonder why companies like Cargill are choosing Georgia as a preferred destination for projects like this new office hub,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “Innovative job creators like this help continue the upward momentum of key industries like tech and agriculture."

Cargill's Digital Technology and Data organization will be the initial primary occupant of the Atlanta hub. To fuel its ambitious growth plans, Cargill will hire approximately 400 professionals in data engineering, generative artificial intelligence, SAP and other critical fields over the next few years.

"Cargill's decision to establish an office in Atlanta underscores our recognition of the city's thriving tech innovation hub," said Jennifer Hartsock, chief information and digital officer at Cargill. "Atlanta's rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation. Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”

Cargill’s Atlanta hub officially opens in fall 2024.

“Atlanta is a city committed to opportunity where companies have the talent, resources and welcoming environment needed to accelerate business in today’s global economy,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “By choosing Atlanta, Cargill is creating 400 new jobs that can further our economic growth and access to upward mobility for more residents in the city.”

“We are excited to tap into this market and provide tech talent the opportunity to work at a purpose-driven organization, in roles that will positively impact people and the planet as we define a more sustainable, resilient future for food and agriculture,” said Hartsock.

Source: Cargill