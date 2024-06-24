The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a complaint against Alwatania Meat Corp., East Elmhurst, N.Y., on April 2, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that between April 26 through Aug. 3, 2021, Alwatania Meat Corp. engaged in the business of packer buying livestock in commerce for purposes of slaughter without maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent. While operating without bond coverage, Alwatania Meat Corp. failed to pay timely for 264 head at livestock markets on six sale dates for a total purchase price of $72,357.

Every packer must execute and maintain a bond and issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following the purchase and transfer of possession. Operating without an adequate bond or bond equivalent and failing to pay for livestock purchases timely are unfair trade practices and a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $33,896 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve the alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about to P&S Act, contact Amy Blechinger, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-5877 or Amy.R.Blechinger@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS