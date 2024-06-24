The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association and the American Frozen Food Institute are announcing that two industry leaders will be inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame in October 2024 at the NFRA Convention.

The Frozen Food Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by the Distinguished Order of Zerocrats, an organization of industry members whose purpose is to maintain the tradition of promoting the image and advancement of the frozen food industry. Inductees are those individuals whose dedication and hard work have greatly benefited the industry.

The 2024 honorees include William Kitchens, retired partner at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and former general counsel of NFRA, and H.V. “Skip” Shaw, retired president and CEO of NFRA.

Kitchens served as NFRA’s general counsel for over 25 years, providing essential legal guidance to the association and its leadership. He played a critical role in helping to integrate refrigerated foods into NFRA’s operations and navigating complex legal issues, including antitrust matters. Kitchens ensured regulatory compliance and actively participated in NFRA’s meetings and governance, and oversaw the induction of NFRA’s officers and directors, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to excellence. Kitchens published numerous books and articles on food and drug law and was an adjunct professor at Emory University School of Law for 40 years. He is a member of multiple legal and industry organizations.\

Kitchens said, “I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame. My representation of clients in the frozen food industry and serving as General Counsel of NFRA for 25 years was a most rewarding experience and a treasured part of my legal career. I’m grateful for the many friends in the industry I gained along the way.”

Shaw joined NFRA in June 1984 as director of membership services. He was named vice president in 1986, executive vice president in 1987 and assumed additional duties as COO in 2001. Following the retirement of Nevin Montgomery, Shaw became president and CEO in 2010 and retired in 2020. He played a pivotal role in bringing the refrigerated category into the National Frozen Food Association and spearheaded the launch of NFRA’s PR campaigns, enhancing the organization’s visibility and impact of the frozen and refrigerated foods categories directly to consumers. Shaw is a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins, the Distinguished Order of Zerocrats and Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame.

“My 36-year career at NFRA was incredibly rewarding thanks to the dedicated industry executives on our Board of Directors and committees. Their collective efforts were integral to our Association’s remarkable success. It was inspiring to witness these individuals set aside corporate affiliations to collaborate for the greater good of our industry,” said Shaw. “While I am honored to be inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame, credit must also be given to the numerous food industry professionals and Association staff whose contributions helped NFRA become a leader in our field.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention during the Membership Luncheon on Oct. 7, 2024, at the Gaylord National Harbor in National Harbor, Md.

Sources: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association; American Frozen Food Institute