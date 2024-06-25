For the first time in the brand's history, Popeyes is introducing Boneless Wings as a permanent new menu item, available nationwide. The brand continues to expand its wings offerings with new Boneless Wings in six signature flavors: Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet 'N Spicy and Roasted Garlic Parmesan. Each boneless wing features the Popeyes class base and features all-white meat chicken breast, which is hand-battered, breaded and fried.

As the brand was listening in to consumer conversations on social media, they found that not all wing lovers are "Boneless Believers." The internet frequently buzzes with skepticism and division over boneless wings being a member of the wing family. Commentary on the topic is huge, with foodies, influencers, athletes and even comedians sharing their stance on the matter. Popeyes is officially joining in on the conversation with their point of view: Boneless Wings are wings.

Popeyes launches Boneless Wings. Courtesy of Popeyes.







To win over the skeptics, Popeyes has teamed up with actor, comedian, writer and producer, Jimmy O. Yang, who once wrote an op-ed expressing his disdain for boneless wings. After tasting what Popeyes has to offer, the former critic has completely changed his tune.

Jimmy O. Yang and Popeyes are teaming up to promote the new Boneless Wings with a campaign focused on converting the rest of America into "Boneless Believers."

"Okay, you got me. I wasn't acting at all. I never thought I'd say this, but I'm officially a boneless believer," said Jimmy O. Yang. "Popeyes has made a boneless wing so good that I'm eating my words. I used to be a hater —honestly, I've always been a hater —but after trying these ... they're incredible. If these wings can convert me, they can convert anyone."

"Our new Boneless Wings are a game changer. Our culinary team brought the best flavors from our existing Wing platform to this new Boneless offering to give our guests the best of both worlds," said Jeff Klein, president of Popeyes North America. "We're so confident everyone will love them that we're giving away free 6 piece Boneless Wings with any $10 purchase as both a thank you to loyal believers and a challenge for those ready to be converted."

Source: Popeyes