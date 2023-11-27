Popeyes is announcing the permanent introduction of Wings to menus nationwide. Customers can order five signature flavors with varying degrees of kick - Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper and Sweet 'N Spicy - each one a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, flavor and its Louisiana roots.

“At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what’s expected from fast food brands,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America. “Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

Each flavor features hand-battered and breaded crispy chicken wings, which are crisp on the outside just like Popeyes' signature Bone-In Chicken. The wings are marinated in Popeyes spices to add extra flavor and juiciness. Guests can get their wings in five flavors, including three new recipes making their debut for the first time on a Popeyes menu:

New Honey BBQ Wings: This sauce features tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavors.

New Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These wings pair the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with crispy Popeyes breading.

New Signature Hot: Tossed in Popeyes' signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavor is for consumers who like the heat.

Ghost Pepper Wings: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they’re hand-breaded and fried, these wings are a balance of flavor and fire.

Sweet 'N Spicy Wings: Before they’re tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic and ginger, these crispy wings are marinated, hand-breaded and fried.

“This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right. Ghost Pepper has become a heavy hitter in our arsenal of products, and in marrying that with our Wings we knew we had something special. Now, we’ve found ways to add flavors on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love. And with our Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings recently becoming the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, we are beyond excited to unveil this full lineup,” said Head Chef, Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes.

In a new campaign featured here, Popeyes invites guests to rethink their chicken wing choices with the launch of Popeyes DISScount codes, which can be entered on the Popeyes app or at Popeyes.com to redeem. With cheeky prompts like STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGSFLVR, these digital codes unlock a free 6pc order Wings with a $10 minimum purchase starting Nov. 27. And, as a nudge in the “right direction,” Popeyes is strategically placing billboards near competitor restaurants, prompting consumers to reconsider their current wing choices and change to Popeyes.

New Popeyes Wings start at $5.99 for a 6-piece. Visit here for more information.

Source: Popeyes