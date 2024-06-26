Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing its participation and exhibition at the following trade shows in summer 2024:

National Association of College & University Food Services 2024 National Showcase Date: July 17-20, 2024 Location: Louisville, Ky. - Kentucky International Convention Center About: NACUFS supports and promotes excellence in collegiate dining whose institutional members include private colleges, large public universities, two-year colleges and four-year universities. With a showcase held at each conference alongside education, attendees can stay up to date on the freshest trends and innovations in collegiate dining.

2024 UNFI Fresh Specialty Show Date: July 24, 2024 Location: San Francisco, Calif. About: The United Natural Foods Fresh Specialty Show focuses on fresh foods and is a one-day event that provides exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience.

2024 UNFI Holiday & Winter Show Date: Aug. 6-7, 2024 Location: Minneapolis, Minn. – Minneapolis Convention Center About: The United Natural Foods Holiday & Winter Show is a selling show intended to connect engaged customers and suppliers through the Central and Western regions of the United States.

2024 National Association of Convenience Stores Show Date: Oct. 8-10, 2024 Location: Las Vegas, Nev. - Las Vegas Convention Center About: The NACS Show provides a comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retailing industry. Historically, over 23,000 people attend the NACS Show from over 70 countries, and more than 1,200 companies exhibit.



Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Mama’s Creations, said: “After multiple successful trade conferences in the Spring – where we not only secured new customers, but sold new items into existing customers – we look forward to leveraging our momentum with several high ROI events in the coming months. Our continued marketing investments in trade shows such as these have driven exciting new interest from both new and existing customers, helping us to grow average SKUs per customer while concurrently penetrating new doors.

“We find that the opportunity to see and taste our array of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods is an ideal entry into conversations with attendees and potential customers. We encourage all attendees to visit us and try our full suite of products,” said Sella.

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.