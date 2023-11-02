The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo has surpassed 600,800 square feet of exhibit space and has secured more than 1,295 exhibitors with two and a half months remaining until the show opens. This will be the largest trade show floor in IPPE’s history, covering all four halls of the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We are really pleased with the expanded show floor square footage and the level of exhibitor participation. This is going to be an exciting show that you will not want to miss,” said IPPE show organizers. IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

The 2024 IPPE will provide attendees with innovative technology, engaging activities on the show floor and enhanced networking opportunities with industry leaders from the animal food, meat, and poultry and egg industries. The vast trade show floor will showcase the latest technology, equipment and services used in the production and processing of animal food, meat, and poultry and egg products. Combining the expertise from AFIA, USPOULTRY and the Meat Institute, IPPE will also feature more than 80 hours of dynamic education sessions focused on current industry issues.

For more information and to register for the 2024 IPPE, visit www.ippexpo.org.

2024 IPPE show dates and hours:

Tuesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY