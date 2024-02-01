The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo has the largest trade show floor ever with 621,350 square feet of exhibit space and 1,427 exhibitors. This year, IPPE has more than 31,000 poultry and egg, meat, and animal food industry attendees representing over 130 countries. Attendee numbers will be released after the registration database has been audited for duplications. Sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute, IPPE is the world's largest annual poultry and egg, meat and animal food industry event of its kind.

“The 2024 IPPE is our largest, most comprehensive event to date. We are thrilled with the excitement and energy displayed by this year’s attendees and exhibitors and the business conducted on the trade show floor. The attendee and exhibitor numbers and large trade show floor continue to complement IPPE’s comprehensive education sessions, valuable networking opportunities and extensive exhibits highlighting the most current innovative technology, equipment and services for our industries,” said IPPE show organizers.

The large trade show floor continues to be the central attraction. Numerous companies are showcasing their new products and services at IPPE, with all phases of the animal food, meat, and poultry and egg industries represented, from live production and processing to further processing and packaging.

The comprehensive education program schedule complements the exhibits by informing industry management about the newest issues impacting the industries. The 2024 lineup has more than 80 hours of education sessions, including information on animal agriculture sustainability, food safety, worker safety, animal food industry trends, poultry market trends and more.

Other featured events include the International Poultry Scientific Forum, the Latin American Poultry Summit, Pet Food Conference, Food Safety Design Principles Workshop, Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit, TECHTalks program, New Product Showcase and publisher-sponsored programs.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY