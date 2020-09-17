Grab a slice of your favorite pie and help make history as the makers of Hormel Pepperoni attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most users in a pizza party video hangout on Friday, Sept. 18, from 7-8 p.m. ET.

The party, which will take place on Zoom, is a part Hormel Foods Spirit Week, a celebration of our front-line plant professionals, staff and heroes who have worked tirelessly to ensure a consistent food supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party will feature door prizes and special guests, including Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee, pizza expert Scott Wiener from Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City, an official adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, and more. The fun doesn’t stop there. After the pizza party wraps, participants can hop over to the Hormel Foods YouTube channel for a free, virtual concert starring NBC’s The Voice Runner-Up Chris Kroeze. To pre-register for the free event, visit www.largestpizzaparty.com.

For every participant that joins the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt, Hormel Foods will donate $10 (up to $10,000) to Slice Out Hunger’s Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative, designed to support frontline healthcare workers by coordinating large orders with independent pizzerias across the country.

“We’re combining two of our favorite things: our love of pizza and our love of community,” said Shane Ward, Hormel Pepperoni brand manager. “And we’re excited that fellow pizza lovers will get to join the cause, too, as we support independent pizzerias and the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this pandemic to keep our communities safe.”

To be counted for the world record, all participants must engage during the video call by uploading a photo of their plate or pie of pizza during the video call. Participants can incorporate homemade pizza, frozen pizza or their favorite takeout.

For those opting for takeout, participants are encouraged to schedule their pizza delivery ahead of time via the Slice pizza delivery app – one of the founders of the Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative. You can download the Slice app at www.slicelife.com.

Source: Hormel Foods