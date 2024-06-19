Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, has launched an expanded offering of products and flavors at IDDBA 2024.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow – which took place June 9-11, 2024, in Houston, Texas – attracted more than 10,000 attendees.

Newly launched products included:

Mama’s Creations heat-and-eat Breakfast Wraps in three varieties including Bacon Egg & Cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese and Egg & Cheese.

Mama’s Creations vacuum-packed Grilled Chicken Breasts in 2- and 4-packs across three flavors.

Mini Meatball Entertaining Trios retail sleeves with three varieties of mini meatballs in sauce.

Mama Mancini’s three new flavors of Grab-and-Go Gourmet Paninis including Meatball Parmesan, Chicken Parmesan and Nashville Hot. The line of Gourmet Paninis is a finalist for the inaugural Deli Business Innovation Award.

Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Mama’s Creations, said, “The vision we laid out 18 months ago – and have demonstrated clear execution against in the quarters that followed – demands we develop a holistic deli offering, both to our retail partners and end consumers. The portfolio of incremental new offerings at IDDBA this year is a team effort across Marketing, Sales and R&D to live our values and expand into new white spaces such as Breakfast, Entertaining and On-the-Go Snacking, while concurrently introducing new ethnic flavors and senses.

“Development of new, incremental products is an important component of a growing brand, providing the ability to reach a broader consumer demographic across multiple need states and occasions. In addition, the ability to help our retail partners drive incremental trips and increase the average cart size of their shoppers delivers a win-win proposition.

“Now that we have crafted a strong foundation, we are able to introduce new products at an accelerated rate due to our vertical integration of in-house manufacturing and testing facilities, which allow us to efficiently develop, market test and launch new products nationally. In addition to the above products, we are currently working on three new Meals for One products to launch under the Mama’s Creations banner, with flavors to be determined in part by feedback gathered at IDDBA ... ” said Sella.

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.