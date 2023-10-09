Mama’s Creations, Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing the planned evolution of the company’s leadership team with two new vice president of operations appointments at the company’s East Rutherford, N.J. and Farmingdale, N.Y., facilities. This is in conjunction with the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Matthew Brown at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Eric Felice has been promoted to the role of vice president of operations, East Rutherford. Felice maintains over 25 years of operations experience, including over 10 years managing operations at the Mama's Creation facility in East Rutherford, N.J. Additionally, Ray Geer has been promoted to the role of vice president of operations, Farmingdale. Geer draws on over 30 years of operations experience, including nearly 10 years managing operations at the Mama's Creations facility in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Chief Operating Officer Matthew Brown will retire effective Oct, 31, 2023, at which point he will resign from the board of directors as well. To ensure a smooth transition, Eric Felice and Ray Geer have already assumed responsibility for operations at their respective facilities for the majority of the third quarter. In conjunction with this announcement and to better enable the operations team to focus on facility-level matters, EVP Steve Burns has broadened his responsibilities as Mama’s Creations chief administrative officer, leveraging his nearly 25 years at Accenture, where he led operational improvement and transformation initiatives. Anthony Morello, president of T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch, will also broaden his responsibilities to accelerate Mama's Creations' efforts to create a “one factory, two locations” approach to operational load sharing and redundancy.

Matthew Brown said, “As I transition to retirement to spend more time with my family, I would like to thank the entire team at Mama’s Creations for making my nearly 15 years of service so enjoyable. As they have superbly managed the Company’s operations for the last few months, I am wholly confident that our operations are in capable hands with Eric and Ray, who have spent a combined 20 years working in the very facilities they now manage.”

Adam L. Michaels said, "Matt approached me with his belief that our operations bench was ready to step up and his desire to retire. After over 20 years building Mama’s Creations and its predecessor companies, I would like to thank Matt for his instrumental role in getting the Company off the ground, as well as overseeing operations from the earliest stages through preparing our next generation of operations leadership. With his retirement, we continue to progress the evolution of our operations team by implementing an optimized ‘on the ground’ facility-level management structure ensuring each location gets the attention it deserves, while having leadership in place tasked with sharing best practices and driving operational efficiency.

“I am fully confident that with these tested leaders now managing operations – further supported by the superbly talented T&L Founder Anthony Morello and our tenured Chief Administrative Officer Steve Burns – that we are well positioned to continue to realize exciting new operational synergies between our two facilities.

“Our operations are experiencing several substantial tailwinds at the moment – spanning from the successful spool-up of our more robust sales team and several marketing firsts for the company, to our wider bench of talent – which when taken together, we believe position us to continue to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders over the long-term,” said Michaels.

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.