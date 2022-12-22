Smithfield Foods is announcing senior management team changes following Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewart’s decision to depart the company. Stewart resigned from Smithfield on Dec. 20, 2022, to accept a position with an industry competitor.

While the company evaluates longer-term organizational changes, members of Smithfield’s operations team — including those leading hog production, manufacturing, fresh pork, business management and sales — report to President and CEO Shane Smith, effective immediately.

“We have a talented management team and regret the loss of a valued leader like Brady,” said Smith. “Fortunately, we have a deep bench of senior executives with extensive experience at our company. We thank Brady for his many contributions to Smithfield over the last six years and wish him well.”

Source: Smithfield Foods