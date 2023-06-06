MamaMancini's Holdings Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing the launch of Mama’s Creations, a new international deli foods platform brand, at IDDBA 2023, taking place June 4–6, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 attendees and serves as a vital networking event for the industry.

Mama’s Creations is a new platform brand in the MamaMancini’s portfolio, serving to broaden the company’s product offering and enable entry into the branded prepared foods space for international cuisine. Examples of new products being launched under the Mama’s Creations family of brands include General Tso’s Chicken, vegetarian Chana Masala, Beef Fajitas, Korean-Inspired Meatballs and more.

Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said, “As we continue our rapid evolution into a first-of-kind national deli solutions company, we are thrilled to announce Mama’s Creations. This gives us the opportunity to launch an incredibly wide array of in-demand products into grocers nationwide, staying true to our vision of fresh, clean and easy to prepare meals, further enabling us to drive incremental SKUs into our grocer customers.

“In order to better reflect our transition into a national deli solutions platform company, at our next annual meeting we will pursue a corporate name change to Mama’s Creations, along with a ticker change to MAMA, which we have currently reserved with NASDAQ. While the consumer facing MamaMancini’s brand will remain unchanged, the Mama’s Creations corporate brand name will enable us to honor our original MamaMancini’s Italian food recipes, while reflecting our expansion into a variety of new international and differentiated deli foods products.

“IDDBA is the premier tradeshow in our industry and the perfect timing to launch Mama’s Creations, giving us the opportunity to introduce the platform to hundreds of Tier-1 retail, wholesale and convenience stores as well as major independents. We look forward to meeting with attendees at booth 1300 to share a taste of our exciting new brand platform,” Michaels concluded.

Source: MamaMancini's Holdings Inc.