Volpi Foods announces a new website and packaging for the 119-year-old St. Louis-based, fourth-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats. Volpi’s new look brings to life the family cured and crafted brand, highlighting the company’s heritage and dedication to quality. Customers will begin to find the bold, updated branding in grocery stores across the United States over the next few weeks.

“We have been developing this new look for our brand over the last few years,” says Volpi’s CEO Lorenza Pasetti. “It emphasizes our family history and dedication to quality and speaks to long-time Volpi customers, as well as the new audience of charcuterie consumers who may be trying our products for the first time. Volpi Foods has been family cured and crafted since 1902. We work closely with local farms to source all-natural ingredients that are always fresh and never frozen. We utilize family recipes passed down through generations and a proven small batch process for a delicious taste experience. In order to convey each message through our packaging, we have developed new icon markers, to communicate these fundamental pillars of our brand in an easy to digest, approachable way for all shoppers.”

In addition to the new, strong blue color, Volpi utilizes icons to signify all-natural ingredients, small batch and slow aged processes, products with no nitrates or nitrites added and gluten-free. The packaging also showcases Volpi’s Raised Responsibly initiative to source fresh pork from the Midwest, raised with no steroids ever, no gestation crates and fed a primarily vegetarian diet. Product icons also designate award-winning products as well as the recent transition to Volpi’s signature Eco Pack, a new paper-based packaging that launched in 2020. The eco-packaging uses 70% less plastic than standard deli packs. Other nods to Volpi’s heritage include the vintage delivery truck on packaging, a reference to the iconic truck that St. Louis locals have associated with the brand since the early 1930s.

With the new branding and website, Volpi Foods aims to appeal to a broad base of consumers interested in exploring dry cured meats. Volpi Foods is currently available in select retail stores across the United States from Trader Joes, Publix, Schnucks, Dierbergs, Hy-Vee, Albertsons and Sprouts locations. Follow Volpi Foods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to stay up-to-date with new products, recipes, and more.

Source: Volpi Foods