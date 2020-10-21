Volpi Foods announces their newest social media campaign, Perfect Pairings, the highly anticipated follow up to their Webby Award honored series: Volpi Classics. The St. Louis-based, 4th-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902 plans to showcase a number of videos, each one highlighting a unique Volpi twist on classic pairings.

The innovative video series has started to premiere on Volpi’s Instagram with 10 videos in total. The videos encourage viewers to explore unique product pairings with everything from cocktails to experiences. The short videos are under a minute long and will be released throughout the months of October and November. Pairing topics include: Bloody Mary Pairings, Hard Cider Pairings, Martini Pairings, Negroni Pairings and more as well as pairings for popular cured meats from bresaola, mortadella, coppa, prosciutto, salame and more.

“We wanted to provide a humorous, yet educational look at what can pair with Volpi products and beverages,” says Deanna Depke, marketing manager for Volpi Foods. “The traditional and not-so-traditional pairing ideas encourage viewers to find their own perfect pairings.”

These videos are not like ordinary pairing videos. With quality production, they explore humor around cured meats and hope to spark more culinary curiosity in the kitchen and incorporate Volpi products. The videos were created by Volpi Food’s Test Kitchen Team, the same team that took home a 2020 Webby Award Honor for the Volpi Classics short series earlier this year (read more here). The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet.

Source: Volpi Foods