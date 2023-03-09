Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods is announcing Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles, the newest SKU to join the company's line of premium cured meats. Bold, savory and smoky with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes and fennel seed, the new Crumbles are a convenient way to add flavor and texture to meals and are ready to go right out of the package. They will be rolling out to grocery stores nationwide by the summer.

Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands high standards. As a result, all of Volpi's products, including the new Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles, are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and start with fresh, never frozen, meat — and are made without nitrates.

"Our new Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles make such a delicious pizza topping but they are also really versatile to have on hand in the kitchen for so many other dishes," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "We're so excited to hear how people will use our latest product at home and make it their own."

Each 4-ounce package of Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles has a suggested retail price of $5.99. For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

Source: Volpi Foods