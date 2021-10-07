Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation Italian family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, announces new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles, their first ever crumbles-style product. With more consumers cooking at home, Volpi’s new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles are a convenient way to add additional flavor to pizza, pasta, salad, roasted vegetables and more. The crumbles feature a bold and smoky flavor profile with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes and fennel seed. The new product will be available in select regional retailers in Missouri, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio in October.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a rise in demand for spicy flavors coupled with a desire for convenience. Consumers are looking for easy ways to incorporate trending flavors into everyday meals at home,” says Deanna Depke, marketing manager of Volpi Foods. “Volpi’s Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles are a convenient and delicious option for consumers to top their favorite pizza, pasta and salad recipes.”

The Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles are packaged in pre-crumbled 4-ounce packs, ready to add to the at-home cook’s favorite recipes. This joins Volpi’s other popular pepperoni and chorizo products, such as sliced Traditional Chorizo, Gourmet Uncured Pepperoni and more. All Volpi Foods products are made from meats Raised Responsibly, with only all natural ingredients and no synthetic nitrates or nitrites.

Volpi Foods’ Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles will be available at regional Midwest retailers such as, Hy-vee and Giant Eagle, with more to come.

Source: Volpi Foods