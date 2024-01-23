Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, a brand of high-quality charcuterie, is launching its newest product, Snack Cups. Designed with convenience and health in mind, Snack Cups are a grab-and-go snack option. The cups are available in two flavors, Fontina Cheese with Genoa Salame and Cheddar Cheese with Uncured Pepperoni.

These snack offerings contain 13 grams of protein per serving, are keto friendly and include only Raised Responsibly Midwest Pork.

Volpi is committed to using no nitrates or nitrites and only utilizing high-quality ingredients. The brand believes in providing natural and wholesome products that prioritize the well-being of their customers.

"We are thrilled to introduce Snack Cups to our product lineup," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "We understand the need for convenient, healthy snacks that don't sacrifice taste. Snack Cups provide the perfect balance of protein, flavor, and portability, making them a game-changer for individuals with an active and busy lifestyle."

Snack Cups are available for purchase at 7-Elevens nationwide.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

Source: Volpi Foods