Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing that QVC customers have for the eighth year in a row voted MamaMancini’s products as number one in the “I Could Eat This Everyday,” Best Sauce and Best Chicken categories during the 2024 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards.

Every year in the fall, QVC customers cast their ballots in the Customer Choice Awards poll. QVC polls their customers to select their top products, this year across 31 food categories. MamaMancini’s co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the three awards on behalf of the company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show, which aired Sept. 18, 2024.

“For the eighth year in a row, QVC customers made their voices heard in the annual Customer Choice Food Awards amongst strong competition from countless superb food products offered on QVC,” said Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations. “Once again, our products took top honors, reflecting the success of the entire Mama’s Creations’ team in creating recipes that bring joy to QVC’s loyal consumers. QVC continues to be a strong partner for us with its reach into over 100 million homes in North America and as one of the largest direct to consumer marketers in North America. With the acceleration of consumers choosing fresh, clean and easy to prepare meals, we are focused on building our QVC partnership, and incrementally introducing new products and flavors to the market such as our award-winning Roasted Chicken, our Meatballs in a Cup on-the-go meal solution, newly launched retail ready Grilled Chicken Breast in Vacuum Packs, and Gourmet Paninis.

“Our partnership with QVC is extra special, because it allows us to connect one-on-one with our consumers. Dan and our chefs work hand-in-hand with the QVC team to develop first-to-market innovations that premiere on QVC exclusively for our QVC consumers. When we see tremendous success and ‘pent up’ demand for these items, we are able to roll similar versions out nationally with our grocery and club retailers that are non-exclusive to QVC, like we did with our Meatballs in a Cup and Grilled Chicken,” said Michaels.

Mancini said, “QVC is a household name and represents the heart of the American consumer. Our eighth year of winning products is an incredible testament to our brand. We truly appreciate our customers’ dedication and would like to thank each and every one of them for casting their votes in favor of our products.”

Mama’s Creations sells a variety of MamaMancini’s brand Italian foods spanning beef, chicken and turkey – produced across both of the company’s facilities – on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, auto-ships and online purchases.

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.