Smithfield Culinary, a division of Smithfield Foods, was named the overall winner of the 2025 International Foodservice Distributors Association Distributor's Choice Awards. Smithfield Culinary also received two additional awards in two key categories: strategic partner and sales leader.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our distributor partners for our contributions to the foodservice industry," said Art Michaels, vice president, distributive sales, noncommercial and corporate accounts for Smithfield Culinary. "Smithfield Culinary strives to cultivate meaningful relationships with all industry stakeholders, and we genuinely value the important role distributors play in our shared success."

These awards recognize foodservice manufacturers that exhibit excellence in business and supply chain collaboration, product innovation and sales and marketing support. Foodservice distribution companies vote for partner companies based on their professional opinion on doing business with manufacturers.

"It is a remarkable accomplishment to be recognized by distributors for excellence," said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO for IFDA. "We celebrate Smithfield Culinary's success and look forward to its continued contribution to the industry."

Collaboration remains key to Smithfield Culinary.

Source: Smithfield Culinary