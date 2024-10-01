Protein producer Smithfield Culinary is launching Smithfield Select Bacon, a fully cooked ready-to-eat option, as the latest addition to the company’s platinum line of bacon products. This offering is designed to provide an high-quality sensory experience while reducing time, labor and costs for foodservice operators. Smithfield Select Bacon delivers the flavor, appearance and aroma of freshly cooked bacon without the hassle.

Smithfield Culinary’s insights reveal that foodservice operators have traditionally faced the challenge of balancing convenience with the quality of flavor consumers demand. With the introduction of Smithfield Select Bacon, operators do not have to choose between efficiency and taste.

Smithfield Select Bacon. Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.







"We developed Smithfield Select Bacon in response to the growing need for premium quality fully cooked bacon that not only satisfies the senses but also alleviates the workload in busy kitchens," said Edward Wayda, marketing director at Smithfield Culinary. "These ready-to-eat options allow operators to delight their guests with high-quality, flavorful bacon in a fraction of the time and with minimal mess."

Consumers have a solid appetite for bacon, with over 71% of diners agreeing that “everything tastes better with bacon,” according to a recent Smithfield Culinary Guest Check survey. As consumer demand for bacon continues to soar, Smithfield Select Bacon enables foodservice operators to meet demand while optimizing back-of-house operations. The bacon can be heated in the microwave or on a flat top, ensuring quick and easy preparation. Operators can now deliver the same superior flavor and value they’ve come to expect from Smithfield Culinary, in a more convenient, ready-to-serve format.

Product Highlights:

Consistent quality: The bacon's color, crunch, savory taste and aroma all contribute to a traditional bacon experience that diners demand and operators value.

Ready in seconds: Smithfield Select Bacon eliminates the need for time-consuming preparation and clean-up, allowing chefs to heat and serve. The convenience reduces back-of-house labor and enables staff to focus on other tasks.

Versatility: The ready-to-eat bacon has a savory, umami flavor that compliments a variety of culinary creations.

Sustainable Shelf Life: Smithfield Select Bacon has a 360-day shelf-life.

Smithfield Select Bacon is available in 14/18 Style and 18/22 Style.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.