The Hormel Black Label Bacon brand is launching its latest patent-pending product: Hormel Black Label Oven Ready Thick Cut Bacon with Oven Safe Tray. This first-of-its-kind product brings the convenience of fully cooked bacon while offering a mess-free, easy-to-prepare option for consumers.

This product removes all the pain points of traditional bacon preparation. To cook the product, consumers just need to place the tray in a preheated oven, cook for 20 minutes and discard the tray in the trash — no need to touch raw meat or babysit the frying pan, and no cleanup.

Hormel Black Label Oven Ready Thick Cut Bacon with Oven Safe Tray. Courtesy ofHormel Foods Corp.









"As a brand that's always been at the forefront of bacon innovation, we wanted to bring our consumers a product that makes enjoying our signature HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon even more convenient," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for Hormel Black Label Bacon. "With OVEN READY Thick Cut Bacon, it's never been easier to enjoy the unmatched flavor of HORMEL BLACK LABEL bacon. Our Oven Safe Tray delivers eight perfectly cooked slices, every single time."

Hormel Black Label Oven Ready Thick Cut Bacon is available at select retailers nationwide, with plans for further expansion in 2025.

New product from the Hormel Black Label Bacon brand eliminates the need to touch raw meat or babysit the frying pan. Courtesy ofHormel Foods Corp.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.