The makers of Hormel Black Label bacon are reinventing bacon once again with the launch of – Hormel Black Label Ranch Thick Cut Bacon and Hormel Black Label Classic Country Style Thick Cut Bacon.

The Hormel Black Label team brought the flavor and versatility of ranch to life with the latest innovation of Hormel Black Label Ranch Thick Cut Bacon. Ranch lovers can rejoice, because this new flavor is hand-rubbed with ranch seasoning and naturally hardwood smoked to create an irresistible flavor.

“Our team combined American’s favorite condiment with thick-cut bacon to create Hormel® Black Label® bacon hand-rubbed with ranch seasoning,” said John Hernandez, brand manager, Hormel Foods. “This new item will deliver the mouth-watering flavor of bacon and creamy ranch you crave on any sandwich, salad or baked potato – creating an unforgettable meal.”

In addition, consumers now can enjoy the bold, unforgettable flavor of bacon made with time-honored smokehouse processes dating back to the days of the American settlers. Hormel® Black Label® Classic Country Style Thick Cut Bacon is handcrafted using only the finest ingredients and smoked for over 10 hours, creating a difference you can taste.

Both flavors are available in 12-ounce thick-cut bacon packages. Find these new flavors in store at select Walmart and Spartan Nash locations.

For additional information on all Hormel Black Label bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.