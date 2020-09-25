The makers of Hormel Black Label bacon products, a leader in breakfast meats in America, announced the launch of Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites and Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos breakfast items. The new convenience offerings are designed to appeal to the many millions of consumers who want a high-quality, easy-to-prepare breakfast option with protein. Both product lines come in assorted varieties.

“Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day, and now it’s about to become the best one,” said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager for Hormel Foods. “Our research points to 92 percent of Americans eating breakfast, but they don’t always have the time to cook from scratch or even to sit down at their kitchen tables. Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites and Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos breakfast items meet those challenges head on, offering the attributes that make our premium brand a favorite in the United States.”

Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites Breakfast Items:

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon breakfast item has 16 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 5 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel Black Label bacon, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs.

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Chorizo has 14 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 6 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel chorizo, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese with cage-free eggs.

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon and Sausage breakfast item has 15 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 5 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel Black Label bacon and Hormel sausage, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs.

Available in a 4.2-ounce microwaveable tray, each tray contains two egg bites and warms in the microwave in 90 seconds. Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites breakfast items (MSRP $3.49) can be found at: Walmart, Shop Rite, Jewel, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, military commissaries and other retailers throughout the nation.

Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Breakfast Items:

The Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Pancakes with Bacon & Syrup breakfast item is ideal for consumers who don’t want eggs but still want a breakfast with protein. It comes with four mini pancakes, two strips of Hormel Black Label bacon and a cup of maple syrup for pouring or dipping.

The Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Sausage with Pancakes & Syrup breakfast item is another option for consumers who don’t want eggs but still want a breakfast with protein. It comes with four mini pancakes, two Hormel Black Label sausage patties and a cup of maple syrup for pouring or dipping.

At 2.83 ounces for the bacon variety and 4.33 ounces for the sausage variety, Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos breakfast items (MSRP $2.99) come in a plastic tray that goes from the microwave to the table in 90 seconds. They can be found at Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, military commissaries and other retailers throughout the nation.

“Given the variety of options, there is sure to be something for everyone in the family,” Schweitzer said, adding, “Breakfast is fuel for the day, and there is something so comforting about a hot meal.”

For additional information on all Hormel Black Label bacon products, including, recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.

Source: Hormel Foods