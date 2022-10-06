The makers of Hormel Black Label bacon brand are celebrating National Sausage Month during October by bringing back Little Sizzlers original pork sausages at select retail locations for all of October.



Hormel Foods

"Consumers asked, and we answered. We know that consumers have loved our Little Sizzlers sausages for years, and we're so excited to be able to bring them back for a limited time," said Samantha Hovland, senior brand manager of Hormel Black Label bacon. "There's just nothing else like them in the marketplace. The nostalgic flavor that we all grew up with is irresistible."

Introduced in 1968, Little Sizzlers pork sausages are returning to the freezer aisle in October. Not only is the design 1968 retro style with a splash of Hormel Black Label bacon branding, but it's the same exact recipe that's always been used.



Hormel Foods"We decided to make this limited-edition item in a special 'stock up' size. Our limited edition comes in a 4-pound box instead of our previous 1-pound box. We knew that consumers would want to stock up on their favorite breakfast sausage and have plenty to indulge in," she said.

Little Sizzlers sausages in 4-pound varieties will retail for $19.99 at specific retailers in the Midwest. For more information about Hormel Black Label bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.

Source: Hormel Foods