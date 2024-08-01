The makers of the HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand are announcing the latest addition to their portfolio. For a limited time, consumers can try the all-new HORMEL BLACK LABEL Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon, available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

"The HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand is boldly pushing the boundaries of bacon beyond breakfast with our latest limited-edition flavor," said Aly Sill, senior manager of the HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand. "By introducing these limited-edition flavors, we are bringing a new generation of consumers into the bacon category by offering a selection of options that no other brand can match."

According to recent research, Millennial and Gen Z shoppers continue to demand new, exciting and sophisticated flavors, yet the same consumer group tends to ignore bacon as a common ingredient in nonbreakfast recipes. The HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand team is attempting to bridge that gap, inviting younger consumers to try bacon beyond breakfast with the introduction of their latest flavor innovation.

"This complex flavor profile is best served wrapped around a juicy steak or in a creamy pasta carbonara," Sill said. "Breakfast bacon is a classic and time-honored tradition, of course, but the culinary potential of bacon stretches far beyond breakfast. Try our limited-edition Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon today, and you'll see — and taste — what we mean ... "

Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon is the latest in a recent line of limited-time flavor offerings from the HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand; Ranch Bacon and Apple Cider Bacon have also been offered in the last year. This flavor-forward approach will continue into the future, Sill said, as more innovations from the HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.