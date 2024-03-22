Bacon and ranch both continue to be beloved food items of consumers, with both ingredients easily applied to a variety of different dishes.

That is why the makers of the Hormel Black Label brand have combined these two flavors within a single bite in their latest limited-time flavor offering, Hormel Black Label Ranch Bacon, available at grocery retailers nationwide.

The popularity of bacon is undeniable, and ranch also continues to be a preferred condiment of consumers: Ranch is the third-most popular condiment in the United States, according to recent analysis from Technomic Ignite Menu. There is also continued demand among consumers for positive edible experiences, particularly among Millennial and Gen Z consumers, 38% of whom consistently signal a strong desire for new and exciting flavors, according to Innova Market Insights: Flavors Unleashed.

"We are always looking for the best ways to accommodate the flavor preferences of our loyal consumers, and with HORMEL BLACK LABEL Ranch Bacon, we're providing two of their favorites: the savory smokiness of bacon, and the rich, satisfying taste of ranch," said Haley Tigner, brand manager for the Hormel Black Label brand. "Consumers are using bacon and ranch together in all kinds of creative ways to take their flavor experiences to the next level, but with our new Ranch Bacon, you can experience the familiar taste of both ranch and bacon in a single bite ... "

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.