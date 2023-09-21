Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing that QVC customers have again voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in the “I Could Eat This Everyday,” Best Sauce and Best Smart Swap categories during the 2023 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards.

Each fall, QVC customers cast their ballots in its most exclusive poll, the Customer Choice Awards. Every year, QVC polls their customers to select their top products, this year across 31 food categories. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the three awards on behalf of the company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show, which aired Sept. 20, 2023.

“QVC is a household name and, in many ways, is the voice of the American consumer,” said Adam L. Michaels, chairman and chief executive officer of Mama’s Creations. “To that end, it is truly an honor to receive this level of recognition for the fifth year in a row – beating out countless superb food products offered on QVC – a testament to the joy our products continue to bring to QVC’s loyal consumers. We deeply value our relationship with their viewers and I look forward to continuing to nurture our relationship with QVC in the years to come through the introduction of incremental new products, such as our recently introduced and highly successful MamaMancini’s chicken cutlets produced at our Farmingdale facility.”

Dan Mancini, co-founder of MamaMancini’s, said, “Winning yet another QVC Customers Choice Award is truly an emotional moment for me – it’s incredibly fulfilling to see our family recipe so widely recognized and cherished by so many, especially for the newly introduced ‘I Could Eat This Everyday’ category. It was an honor to accept the award on-air at QVC, allowing us to show our gratitude to their large base of engaged viewers nationally.”

QVC has a reach into over 100 million homes in North America and is estimated to be the largest direct-to-consumer marketer in North America. Mama’s Creations sells a wide variety of MamaMancini’s brand Italian foods spanning beef, chicken and turkey — produced across both of the company’s facilities — on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, auto-ships, and online purchases.

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.