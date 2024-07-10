Innophos is announcing its latest solution to help manufacturers increase yield in poultry. OptiBind specialty phosphate blend from Innophos offers an improved alternative to sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP). When used in poultry products, processors can increase brine pickup by 19% over STPP, greatly increasing product juiciness and flavor and ensuring higher cook yield after storage.

Facing higher grocery prices, U.S. consumers continue to choose poultry as a healthy and versatile alternative to more expensive meat products. Per capita consumption of poultry has grown to 116 pounds and is projected to reach 123 pounds per person by 2032, according to the National Chicken Council.

“Increasing moisture retention is a proven pathway to achieving greater profitability through increased yields, higher product quality, and increased customer satisfaction,” said Amr Shaheed, technical services & application development manager, Innophos. “Phosphates play a critical role in increasing moisture retention, both in the meat itself through brines and marinades and in any breadings or coatings. Innophos has a depth and breadth of phosphate expertise. We are constantly developing new phosphate blends to help improve protein functionality.”

OptiBind increases yield in poultry products. It also delivers additional manufacturing advantages:

Higher brine pickup and higher cooking yield after storage.

Improved cost effectiveness.

Better flavor retention.

“OptiBind was specifically developed in response to poultry processors’ need to make brining more efficient—nearly 20% more efficient,” said Shaheed. “This not only makes the product juicier and tastier for consumers, but it also cuts down on brine usage and ensures a higher cook yield—it’s really a win/win for consumers and the manufacturers’ bottom line.”

Source: Innophos