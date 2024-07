TIPA and Fresh-Lock closures are collaborating to advance the adoption of home compostable packaging. Through these united efforts, the Fresh-Lock team is launching a new portfolio of home compostable closures for pouches. These new reclosable solutions for flexible packaging are designed with TIPA's proprietary home compostable resin formulation for various end-use markets.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for consumers and businesses seeking sustainable packaging solutions to combat plastic pollution. Flexible packaging is well known for its sustainability benefits compared to other packaging forms, but recycling can be challenging as traditional plastic films are not currently supported in most curbside recycling programs, and store drop-off programs can be limiting. Industrial composting infrastructure is even more scarce. This new home compostable technology offers all the benefits of flexible packaging with easy access to closing the gap in circularity.

Under the partnership, the Fresh-Lock team recently launched its first two home compostable closures, Style 8531 featuring Child-Resistant technology, and Style 8035, a versatile single-lock design for use in a wide range of applications. With TIPA's solutions designed into this new product line, the Fresh-Lock brand plans to further penetrate the market for compostable flexible packaging.

As brands and manufacturers face increasing demand for innovative sustainable packaging solutions, TIPA offers fully compostable substitutes for traditional plastic counterparts. These alternatives maintain the same functionalities, such as transparency and durability, while helping to reduce the world’s dependence on traditional plastics. At the end of their use, when placed in a compost bin with other organic material, they disintegrate and biodegrade into nutrient-rich soil within months. TIPA's packaging is also seamlessly compatible with existing machinery throughout the entire supply chain of packaging production.

"We are thrilled to count the Fresh-Lock team among the innovative market leaders we work with, expanding the commercial availability of compostable packaging options in North America," said Rodrigo Castaneda, VP/GM, North America, at TIPA. "This is a significant step to help consumers and businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet."

"TIPA's expertise in compostable materials combined with Fresh-Locks's market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable reclosable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to expand the compostable packaging market," said Lisa Petersmark, VP Presto specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock closures.

TIPA and the Fresh-Lock team will showcase their compostable packaging solutions at Pack Expo in Chicago from Nov. 3-6, 2024.

Sources: TIPA; Fresh-Lock